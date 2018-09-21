Two Injured In Crash On Findlay’s North Side

9/21/18 – 5:05 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people on Findlay’s north side Thursday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened at the intersection of County Road 99 and Ventura Drive around 4:50 p.m.

31-year-old Dustin Crislip of Findlay was driving north on Ventura. He pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of a car driven by 23-year-old Taylor Smith of Arcanum.

Hanco EMS took both drivers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Officers cited Crislip for failure to yield from a stop sign.