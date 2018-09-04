Area Colleges Score Well In Money Magazine Rankings

9/4/18 – 10:25 A.M.

The University of Findlay scored high marks in a recent survey. Money Magazine ranked the school 338th out of 727 colleges for its 2018 best colleges list. The rankings take into account educational quality and affordability. They also factor in graduation rates and employment outcomes.

The average UF student has $25,000 in student debt. Money Magazine says the average salary for a graduate is just over $46,000 within three years of graduation.

Ohio Northern ranked 298th in the same survey. Bluffton University ranked 688th.

