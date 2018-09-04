MPLX Enters Agreement To Build New Crude Pipeline In Texas

9/4/18 – 10:38 A.M.

Findlay-based MPLX is entering into a partnership with several other companies to build a new oil pipeline in Texas. MPLX, Energy Transfer Partners, Magellan Midstream Partners, and Delek U.S. Holdings all announced the project Tuesday. The companies say they’ll build a 30-inch carrier pipeline to transport crude oil from the Permian Basin in west Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast region.

They expect the 600-mile pipeline system to begin operations by the middle of 2020.

The project is subject to regulatory approval.

MORE: Announcement Release