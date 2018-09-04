Join Scouting Events Set For This Week In Hancock County

9/4/18 – 11:05 A.M.

Your chance to get your kids involved in scouting is coming up later this week. BSA executive Marc Kogan says they’ll hold several events this Thursday…

At the same time, the face of scouting is changing. Boys Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA last year and decided to admit girls. Kogan says there’s definitely national interest in making the change…

Kogan adds they’ll find out how many local girls are interested in the program this Thursday. 14 locations in Hancock County are hosting scouting sign-up events.

Kogan says any new family that signs up for scouting this week will get a free model rocket kit. They’ll be able to use the rockets at two events this fall.

Event Locations: