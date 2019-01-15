Area High School Students Urged To Sign Up For Speech Competition

The Findlay Rotary Club is sponsoring a speech competition next month. The annual Four-Way Speech contest takes place on February 19. Area high school students can get contest guidelines and registration information by emailing Tammy Stahl at tstahl@hcchfindlay.org.

Registrations are due by February 11. There is a $750 award for first place. Second place takes home $500, and third place gets $250. The winner moves on to the district competition in March.