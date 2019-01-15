Audition Registrations Available For Hancock County Children’s Choir

01/15/19 – 3:08 P.M.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is taking audition registrations for the Hancock County Children’s Choir. The choir is a community-based treble voice children’s chorus open to children in Hancock County in grades 2-5. The auditions for new members will be January 28 from 5 to 7:30 pm at MCPA.

The group rehearses on Monday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and rehearsals will begin on February 4. You can find the registration forms for auditions at mcpa.org.