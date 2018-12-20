Area Organizations Receive Safety Grant Money From The Community Foundation

12/20/18 – 11:24 A.M.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has awarded the first round of its special grant opportunity related to safety. Safety was one of the top issues discussed in the 2017 Community Conversations done in partnership with United Way of Hancock County.

There were 5 recipients of the grant money. The Family center got $3,500 and the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter got $5,000. The Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition of Hancock County and Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council both got $10,000. 50 North received got the most with $10,045.