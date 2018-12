12/20/18 – 3:21 P.M.

The American Heart Association unveiled a new initiative for Findlay and Hancock County. AHA’s Kerri Rochelle said that they will supply wellness kits to help businesses motivate employees to stay healthy.

The themes include things like watching what you eat and walking more. Rochelle said these kits come at no cost.

You can call to get one at 419-396-0638.