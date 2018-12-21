Community Events for Friday, December 21

Bazaar Days Craft & Bake Sale through Christmas Eve, 10am-5pm each day at Birchaven Village. Handcrafted gift items, decor & ornaments, candy, cookie mixes, more. Proceeds benefit the Birchaven activities program.

(419-424-3000)

Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.

(419-422-6387)

Dance Party on Saturday, December 29, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Cost $10/person.

(No contact number)

“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, December 31, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.

(419-422-1712)

Upcoming auditions for Youtheatre productions: “Honk, Jr” (for grades 1-5) on Monday & Tuesday, January 7-8 (with performances on 3/8-9) and a Night of One-Acts (for grades 6-12) on Thursday, January 3 (performance date is 1/19). For audition and show information: www.mcpa.org/education/youtheatre

(419-423-2787)

Funday Sunday at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Sunday, January 6, 1:30-3:30pm. This month’s theme is “Off to Neverland” with storytime, activities, games, more. Free.

(419-434-4560)

Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(No contact number)