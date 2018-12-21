2018 Year In Review: Marathon Center For Performing Arts And Arts Partnership Merge

12/21/18 – 5:30 A.M.

We wrap up the first week of our 2018 year in review by looking back at the merger of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and the Arts Partnership. The organizations announced the move in May

Heather Clow:

MCPA executive director Heather Clow explained at the time that there would be no program changes. All Arts Partnership employees kept their positions as part of the merger.

The move became official on July 1.