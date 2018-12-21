Findlay Recognizes Engineer With Employee Excellence Award

12/21/18 – 6:19 A.M.

The City of Findlay recognized an employee with an award for employee excellence. Engineering Project Manager Jeremy Kalb accepted that John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence Thursday. Kalb started working for the city as the engineering project manager in 2015.

The award is named after assistant city engineer John E. Seman, who passed away in 2004. The award recognizes a city employee whose service, dedication, integrity, and commitment to community are exemplary.