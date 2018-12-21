Findlay Woman Hurt In Two Car Crash

12/21/18 – 6:32 A.M.

A Findlay woman ended up in the hospital following a two-car crash in Findlay. The Findlay Police Department reports that the accident happened around 10:10 p.m. last night at the intersection of Western Avenue and West Sandusky Street.

18-year-old Anthony Young of Ottawa failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. He struck 65-year-old Kathy Hinton of Findlay who was driving east on Sandusky street.

Hanco EMS took Hinton to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Police cited Young for disobeying a traffic control device.