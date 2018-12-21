Paulding County Man Critically Injured In Putnam County Crash

12/21/18 – 6:55 A.M.

A one-car accident in Putnam County critically injured a Paulding County man Thursday morning. The Lima Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened around 6 a.m. on Township Road C. 21-year-old Austin Bidlack of Cecil drove off the right side of the roadway and then the left side before he overturned and struck a tree with the roof of his car.

The Continental Fire Department and the Putnam County EMS helped free Bidlack from the car. A Life Flight helicopter took him to St. Vincent Medical Center.

Bidlack was reported to be in critical condition. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.