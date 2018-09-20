Area Restaurants Setting Up POW/MIA Tables To Honor Those We’ve Lost
09/20/18 – 11:12 A.M.
Some area restaurants are honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action by setting up POW/MIA tables. The reserved tables are set with items that represent the missing. It serves as a reminder of the over 1,800 military members who are considered missing or prisoners of war.
The displays are done in partnership with the Findlay AMVETS Post 21. They will be hosting a formal POW/MIA ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Participating businesses are listed below:
AJs Heavenly Pizza, Findlay
Empire at 138, Tiffin
Kiwanis Assisted Living, Tiffin
Ralphies, Findlay
Red Lobster, Findlay
Swan House Tea Room, Findlay
Wildcat Cafe, Vanlue
Wine Merchant, Findlay
For more information about the displays or the ceremony, contact the AMVETS at 419-420-9240.