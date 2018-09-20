Area Restaurants Setting Up POW/MIA Tables To Honor Those We’ve Lost

09/20/18 – 11:12 A.M.

Some area restaurants are honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action by setting up POW/MIA tables. The reserved tables are set with items that represent the missing. It serves as a reminder of the over 1,800 military members who are considered missing or prisoners of war.

The displays are done in partnership with the Findlay AMVETS Post 21. They will be hosting a formal POW/MIA ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Participating businesses are listed below:

AJs Heavenly Pizza, Findlay

Empire at 138, Tiffin

Kiwanis Assisted Living, Tiffin

Ralphies, Findlay

Red Lobster, Findlay

Swan House Tea Room, Findlay

Wildcat Cafe, Vanlue

Wine Merchant, Findlay

For more information about the displays or the ceremony, contact the AMVETS at 419-420-9240.