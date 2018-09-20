United Way Kicks Off Fundraising Campaign

09/20/18 – 4:41 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County is holding its annual kickoff today to raise funds. President and CEO John Urbanski said that they have already been raising funds though.

John Urbanski

Urbanski said that the kickoff helps show what the organization does so that they can continue to raise money.

John Urbanski

Urbanski said that you can support them by pledging funds. This helps them support other local organizations doing things in the community like working to end hunger and poverty.

You can watch the full interview with Urbanski on our Facebook page.