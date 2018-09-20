Findlay Finds Its Cost Of Living Below The National Average, But Among Highest In The State

09/20/18 – 6:48 P.M.

Second quarter 2018 Cost of Living Index has been released for the City of Findlay and other Ohio cities. Findlay’s cost of living was 5.4 percents below the national average but had the third highest in the state. Findlay beat Akron and Cleveland but had a higher cost of living than Columbus, Dayton, and Lima. The index looked at several categories to average the cost of living. These include utilities, housing costs, miscellaneous goods and service, healthcare, groceries, and transportation.

Findlay’s data showed that the city had the least expensive utilities in the state when compared to other cities. It was the most expensive when it came to housing costs.

Findlay was third least expensive in miscellaneous goods, fourth lowest in healthcare costs and fifth in transportation and groceries.