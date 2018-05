5/22/18 – 5:27 A.M.

Arlington Council members are working toward finding a way to deal with a fire damaged home in the village. The fire damaged the home a year and a half ago, and nothing has changed since then. Mike Best lives next to the home and brought his complaints back to council Monday.

Council members said they would contact the owners and give them a list of repairs. Beyond that, they may move to tear the home down.

