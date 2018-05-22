Carey Gets Grant To Fix Road Near Continental Structural Plastics

5/22/18 – 6:47 A.M.

Carey is getting a grant from the state to repair a crumbling road in the village. Village Administrator Roy Johnson says they’ll use the $107,000 grant to repair and widen Wyandot County Highway 96. Carey will have to pay $59,000 for the project. JobsOhio is pitching in another $54,000.

The project is in an effort to support Continental Structural Plastics. The company is adding 186 jobs. The plant already employs around 1,140 people.

