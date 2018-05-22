North Baltimore Company Gets Tax Credit To Create Jobs

5/22/18 – 7:01 A.M.

A company in North Baltimore is getting a grant from the state to aid job growth. The State Tax Credit Authority is giving Keystone Foods a $165,000 tax credit to help in adding 50 workers. The positions would pay an average of about $40,000 per year.

Keystone is a supplier of fresh and frozen poultry, beef, fish, and pork. The company currently has 221 workers.

As part of the tax credit deal, Keystone must maintain operations at the North Baltimore site for at least 10 years.

