Unemployment Drops Below 3% In Hancock & Wyandot Counties

5/22/18 – 11:08 A.M.

The unemployment rate has dropped below 3 percent in Hancock and Wyandot counties. April numbers from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show both counties stood at 2.9 percent unemployment. The jobless rate in March was 3 percent in Hancock County and 3.1 in Wyandot.

Putnam County also has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Ohio, at 3 percent. That’s down from 3.2 in March.

Most of the region is at 4 percent or below, including Wood (3.5), Hardin (3.6), Seneca (3.9), and Allen (4.0). The jobless rate in Henry County was 4.7 in April.