05/22/18 – 4:59 P.M.

It’s Tire Safety Week and Cooper Tire and Rubber Company is urging people to check their tires. Cooper’s Megan James explained that their Tread Wisely campaign teaches young people what to do.

Megan James

James said that it is important to have your tires checked once a month and before long road trips. You can learn more at treadwisely.org.