Hancock United For A Better Blanchard Addresses Common Position Statement

05/22/18 – 5:50 P.M.

Hancock United for a Better Blanchard and other flood mitigation groups came together last week to create a position statement. HUBB’s Gary Wilson explained that they want flood mitigation but not in farmland.

He added that HUBB stood against a lot of flood mitigation because it didn’t seem fair to rural residents in Hancock County.

The group met with elected officials and members of Blanchard River Watershed Solutions to address the issue. While the groups still have some disagreements, they found that they agree on much more.