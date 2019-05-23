Armed Robbery Under Investigation In Bluffton

5/23/19 – 4:59 A.M.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery from earlier this week. A release from the department says two men wearing hoodies used a gun to rob the Dairy Freeze at 596 South Main Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities say employees didn’t get a good look at the suspects because they used their hoods to cover their faces.

Investigators brought in an Allen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer to help try and find the men but they didn’t have any luck. You’re urged to call the Bluffton Police Department if you have any information.

Robbery Location: