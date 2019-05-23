Ottawa Man Arraigned For Incident At Truck Stop

5/23/19 – 5:11 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury has indicted an Ottawa man arrested following a Sunday incident at the Pilot truck stop near Van Buren. 33-year-old Joseph Saldana faces counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and having weapons under disability.

Investigators say he had between five and 50 times the bulk amount of methamphetamine and less than five grams of cocaine in his SUV. He also allegedly had a gun. Saldana isn’t allowed to have a gun because of a previous assault conviction in Putnam County.

Saldana was allegedly making threats at the truck stop Sunday morning. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Saldana hit another car as he tried to leave the area, and then ran into a wooded area. K-9 officer Charlie helped arrest Saldana.

