06/28/19 – 9:42 A.M.

The 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band is making a stop in Findlay this Sunday. Sgt. Jeremy Streem said they will be playing Disney songs for everyone that comes…

The band will be playing at 7 p.m. in Riverside Park this Sunday as part of their summer tour. The 122nd is celebrating the band’s 75th anniversary.

You can learn more about the band and see some of their taped performances at 122ndArmyBand.com.