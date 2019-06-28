ODOT Announces Road Projects Next Week

06/28/19 – 8:25 A.M.

ODOT has announced several updates for projects in Hancock County next week. I-75 northbound between State Route 698 and the City of Findlay will be restricted to one lane starting Tuesday. Crews will be working on bridge deck repairs in that area.

State Route 235 between County Road 313 and the Wood County Line will be restricted to one lane for pavement resurfacing. This excludes overlaps with State Routes 12 and 186.

State Route 613 between the Putnam County Line and McComb will also be restricted to one lane. Crews will be removing raised pavement markings.

And Finally, State Route 103 between State Route 698 and Township Road 71 remains closed for pavement repair and shoulder work. The stretch of road closed on June 10.