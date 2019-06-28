Accident Outside Of Bluffton Stops Traffic And Kills Power

06/28/19 – 7:14 A.M.

A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Columbus Grove Road and State Route 696 stopped traffic and killed power yesterday afternoon. The Bluffton Icon reports that the accident around 2:40 p.m. One of the vehicles appeared to have struck a power pole and knocked it over on top of the car. This killed power to the area.

The other two vehicles were a dump truck hauling a Bobcat loader and a truck pulling a trailer. The Icon reports that the dump truck was leaking fluids onto the road.

EMS crews were trying to remove the man driving the car that was caught under the power pole. There’s no word on his condition and no other details have been released about the accident.