Several Road Projects Continue In Findlay

06/28/19 – 5:33 A.M.

There will be several lane and road closures in Findlay today and into next week. The city’s engineering department reports that North Main Street will be reduced to one lane between Hillcrest and Bell Avenues today. The closure will take place until 4 p.m. depending on the weather and contractor scheduling.

Sandusky Street from Cory to South West Streets will be closed to through traffic today sanitary repairs. Hardin Sreet is closed between Cory and Western Streets for asphalt milling and repaving.

Work on Blanchard Street continues as well leaving the street reduced to two lanes from Sandusky to Wyandot Streets.