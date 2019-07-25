Attorney To Address Board Of Health About Sunny Farms Landfill

An attorney for the Seneca County General Health District is scheduled to talk to the board of health today about the Sunny Farms Landfill application to renew its operator’s license.

The Review Times reports this meeting is scheduled 4 days ahead of the requested by the landfill. The hearing was requested after the board of health issued a notice of intent to deny Sunny Farms Landfill’s license. The public hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. this Monday.

The landfill has faced criticism and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency citations in recent years.