Authorities Urging Vigilante Dads To Leave Investigations To Them

Sandusky County authorities are urging a group of vigilante dads to stop chasing apparent child predators.

Police and prosecutors joined together to call on Dads Against Predators to stop its crusade, saying they’re still the best equipped to catch criminals in the act.

The group also says those videos won’t hold up in court.

The dads group has gone viral recently by confronting men they lured into public after posing online as underage children.