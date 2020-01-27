New Bill Would Create Database Of People Who Paid For Sex

A new bill being introduced in the Ohio Legislature would create a database of people who are convicted of illegally paying for sex.

State Representative Rick Carfagna of Genoa Township is sponsoring the measure and says it goes after people who use prostitutes and would work as a deterrent to keep people from soliciting sex.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office said that he backs the legislation, which is aimed at exposing both human traffickers and those they supply.

Details of the bill show those placed on the list would be removed if they go five-years without another conviction.