Former Buckeyes, Teammates Remember Kobe Bryant

Former Ohio State and NBA stars Jim Jackson and Michael Redd are remembering basketball superstar Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Shortly after news of Bryant’s death broke, Jackson called it the untimely loss of a great young man, while Redd said Bryant was the standard of greatness.

Redd played 12-years in the NBA and was a teammate of Bryant’s on the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team with Jackson spending 14-seasons in the NBA, including one year with Bryant as a member of the Lakers in 2006.

The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed outside of Los Angeles.