Local News WFIN Top Story 

Former Buckeyes, Teammates Remember Kobe Bryant

WFIN

Former Ohio State and NBA stars Jim Jackson and Michael Redd are remembering basketball superstar Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Shortly after news of Bryant’s death broke, Jackson called it the untimely loss of a great young man, while Redd said Bryant was the standard of greatness.

Redd played 12-years in the NBA and was a teammate of Bryant’s on the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team with Jackson spending 14-seasons in the NBA, including one year with Bryant as a member of the Lakers in 2006.

The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed outside of Los Angeles.