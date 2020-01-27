Ohio Working To Be Prepared For Coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Health is ordering that any suspected cases of the dangerous coronavirus from China be reported to state health officials immediately.

The state’s health director, Dr. Amy Acton, issued the directive, saying she wants to make sure Ohio’s public health system is prepared.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in coming days.

There are now five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with two in California and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington state.