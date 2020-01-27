Local Public Health Expert Talks About New Coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Health has required people in the state to report any suspected cases of the new coronavirus.

Hancock Public Health epidemiologist Chad Masters said that the virus, which has spread throughout China and has 5 confirmed cases in the U.S. shares similar symptoms to the flu.

Masters said that you can protect yourself in the same way you protect against the flu.

Masters said that the focus of this effort is to control the spread of the disease while it is being researched.

He added that the requirement to report the disease will also be based on the recent travel of the patient.

You can learn more on the CDC website.