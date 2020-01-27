Man Accused of Columbus Grove Abduction Pleads Guilty

The man accused of robbing and abducting a Columbus Grove woman pleaded guilty in the Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

Court records show that 39-year-old James Phillips of Toledo pleaded guilty on January 9.

His sentencing will be held at a later date.

Phillips was accused of taking Addie Kiene at gunpoint outside the Dollar General on South Main Street in Columbus Grove last November.

Phillips forced Kiene into her car and forced her to drive towards Ottawa but Kiene was able to convince him to let her go.

Phillips turned himself in a few days later.

You can read more about the case here.