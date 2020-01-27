Mt. Blanchard Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Deputies On Chase

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mount Blanchard man after a chase that started in Wyandot County.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, 23-year-old Luke Bowman, had driven down a long lane into a woods on County Road 273.

Deputies set up a perimeter and used K9 units and UAV to search for Bowman.

Deputies say that Bowman was eventually found and did not comply with officers but was apprehended.

Bowman is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s office says they will also be forwarding charges.

Picture by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office