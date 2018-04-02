Autism Speaks Addresses Misconceptions Of Autism

04/02/18 – 6:34 P.M.

Autism Speaks President and CEO Angela Geiger was on WFIN to talk about the misconceptions about autism. She said that a recent study showed there was one very concerning misconception that people have.

Angela Geiger

She added that there is also a lack of understanding of how people with autism handle driving, relationships, and humor. Because of this Autism Speaks has started a campaign to raise awareness.

Geiger said that you can take a quiz on their website to see how much you know about autism. Then you can find testimonials and studies with the truth.