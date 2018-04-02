State Highway Patrol Focusing On Distracted Drivers Through April

04/02/18 – 4:51 P.M.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. The Post reports that there were nearly 14,000 crashes in Ohio last year that had distraction involved. This resulted in 51 fatal crashes. They add that from 2016 to 2017 the number of crashes due to distracted drivers had almost doubled.

Sending or looking at a text message takes your eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds. This is enough time to travel the length of a football field when driving 55 mph. Texting while driving is illegal for all drivers.