Barley Could Be Cash Crop For Local Farmers

4/24/18 – 4:57 A.M.

The craft beer boom could help area farmers. OSU Extension educator Ed Lentz says barley could be the next cash crop in our area. Speaking to the Findlay Rotary Club, Lentz said northwest Ohio is a hot market for craft beer brewers. He added that those brewers want local ingredients.

Lentz says farmers could get more use out of their fields by growing barley. That’s because they could still grow soybeans after harvesting barley.

Lentz adds they still need to see how barley holds up during Ohio winters. It also has to have the malting qualities the craft beer industry wants.

