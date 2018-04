4/24/18 – 5:03 A.M.

The City Mission of Findlay has a new director. The board of trustees recently named Joy Barger to the role. She’s been serving as the interim director and worked as the lead development officer over the last eight years.

The City Mission served more than 39,700 meals to the homeless last year. It also provided more than 18,700 nights of lodging for people.

MORE: The Courier