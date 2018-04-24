Leipsic Gets Grant To Repave Roads Leading To Pro-Tec
4/24/18 – 5:15 A.M.
Leipsic is getting a grant to improve roads ahead of a factory expansion. Ohio awarded the village more than $856,000 to resurface roads that lead to Pro-Tec. The grant will help pay for work on County Road 5 between U.S. 224 and State Route 65. It will also pay for repaving on Cross Creek Drive.
Aside from the grant, Putnam County is paying $350,000 for the work and Leipsic is pitching in $105,000. Van Buren Township is also helping pay for the project.
Pro-Tec is set to build a $400 million plant addition in 2019. It will add 80 jobs at the steel coating facility.
