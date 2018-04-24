Plenty Of Work Slated For McComb Village Park

4/24/18 – 5:22 A.M.

You’ll see a lot of work taking place at the McComb village park in the coming weeks. Village Administrator Kevin Siferd says they expect to get new scoreboards for the baseball diamonds today. The village is also installing a new shelter house this spring.

At the same time, workers will drain the pool this week so they can start maintenance work on the facility. Siferd says he expects the pool to open Memorial Day weekend.

Workers are also installing security cameras in the park and around the swimming pool.

