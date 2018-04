4/24/18 – 5:28 A.M.

A hit-and-run incident sent a Findlay teenager to the hospital Monday night. The Findlay Police Department says 16-year-old Destinee Hauenstein was trying to cross Western Avenue near Lake Cascades Parkway around 5:35 p.m. when a car hit her and then drove away.

Hanco EMS took Hauenstein to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The only description of the car involved in the incident is that it was black.