Barn Owner Shares Memories Of Her Historic Barn During Event

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Hancock Historical Museum’s Historic Barn Tour over the weekend.

We spoke with Pat Howard inside her historic barn on Township Road 160 in Mt. Blanchard.

“You know, we just have so many wonderful memories with this barn, and I feel blessed to be here and to share it with so many other people who enjoy barns.”

She says, thanks to the museum’s research, she now knows her barn was built in the 1850s and is much older than she realized.

Pat talked about how she had a pet sow that had litter after litter of baby pigs and just loved to be petted.

They named her Pet, and would show her off to their cousins how she would lay down so they could rub her belly.

Five barns were on the barn tour this year.