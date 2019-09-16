Storm Brings Down Tree In Front Of Findlay Home

The storms that blew through Findlay Friday night, causing the 2 1/2 hour delay at the football game, brought down part of Scott Wolke’s tree in his front yard on Marcelle Avenue.

“It did clip the edge of the house and did some gutter damage but other than that we did get pretty lucky,” he told us as he was starting to cut up the tree.

Scott says the rest of the tree will have to come down as well, so if you need some firewood, you know who to ask.

Scott’s had bad luck with trees lately. He also had a tree in his backyard struck by lightning and lost another tree to the Emerald Ash Borer.