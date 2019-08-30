Barn Painting Exhibition At Hancock Historical Museum Going On Sale

(WFIN) – The Hancock County Barn Tour is coming up in mid-September and the Hancock Historical Museum is displaying some barn art.

Museum director Sarah Sisser said that they helped artist Robert Kroeger document the barns in the area.

Sisser said that Kroeger will be presenting the monthly Brown Bag lecture on September 5 where he will discuss the paintings and do a workshop.

Sisser added that the paintings will be up for sale as well to raise for money for the Hancock Historical Society.

The paintings will be put on the silent auction until the Historic Barn Tour on September 14.