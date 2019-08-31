Findlay Trojans Drop Season Opener To Anthony Wayne In Low Scoring Affair

The Findlay High School Trojans opened the season with a hard-fought loss against the Anthony Wayne Generals in front of a big crowd at Donnell Stadium on Friday night.

It was a low scoring affair that you heard here on WFIN, and the Trojans ended up falling to the Generals by a score of 14-7.

In the 2nd quarter the defense came up with a big 4th down stop and then the Trojans capitalized when QB Max Roth tossed a perfect pass to Ben Ireland in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The Trojans look for their first win of the new season next Friday when they head to Perrysburg in another game you can hear here on WFIN.