Bella Stops By For Humane Society’s Wet Nose Wednesday

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County has plenty of animals that are still looking for their ‘furever’ home in the new year.

Bella was the focus of the Wet Nose Wednesday feature on 100.5 WKXA and had a fun time checking out the studio.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt says Bella is a really good girl.

“She is pretty sweet…just really sweet.”

Reffitt says Bella, a six-year-old beagle mix, could be a great addition to your family, but they would have to make sure first.

“Everyone in the home would have to come in and meet with her, and if you have dogs in the home they would have to meet as well just to make sure the dogs are compatible.”

Learn more about Bella and all the animals up for adoption at the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County here.