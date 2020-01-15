Reward Money Being Redirected Towards Harley’s Funeral

Port Clinton residents are now preparing for a funeral after weeks of searching for a missing teenager.

The community was stunned on Tuesday by the news that 14-year-old Harley Dilly’s body was found in an abandoned house near his family’s home.

Police say Harley died of asphyxiation when he became stuck in the house’s chimney.

An autopsy revealed the teen likely died within hours of his disappearance on December 20th.

Residents and businesses who donated money towards a reward in the search are now redirecting those funds to funeral costs.

A PayPal account has also been established if people wish to donate money for Harley’s funeral, which hasn’t been arranged yet.