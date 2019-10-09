Bike Ride To Be Held In Honor Of Findlay Man Who Died After Being Hit While Riding His Bike

A bike ride will be held in honor of a man who was hit while riding his bike in Findlay and later died.

55-year-old Kenny Bender was struck by a car in the 2300 block of North Main Street on the morning of September 27th.

He died a week later at a Toledo hospital.

The driver police say hit Bender, 36-year-old Kory Conley, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Conley was initially charged with possession of cocaine and more charges are likely after Bender passed away.

Kenny Bender’s niece says there will be a bike ride to Kenny’s visitation on Thursday.

She says the bike ride will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1 Amazing Place at 207 East Foulke Avenue and proceed to Upper Room Church of God at 520 West Bigelow Avenue where Kenny’s visitation will be held.

The bike ride will include a full escort from the Findlay Police Department.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the bike ride.

From Coldren-Crates Funeral Home:

Ken worked at Blanchard Valley Industries and was proud to have won a Gold Medal in the 1978 International Special Olympics in track and swimming. He loved riding his bike, and could be seen riding all year long, as evidenced by him putting over 24,000 miles on his bike in a single year. He also had a strong love for people and for his community.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at the Upper Room Church of God, 520 West Bigelow Avenue in Findlay. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday at the church with additional visitation for one hour prior from 9:30-10:30am. Pastor David Price will officiate and interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. Memorials may be given to Hancock Handlebars Bicycle Club, P.O. Box 232, Findlay, Ohio 45840 in memory of Kenny Bender. This helps support the Findlay Police Dept. annual bicycle rodeo to purchase helmets and safety equipment for young riders. Online condolences are welcomed at

www.coldrencrates.com.